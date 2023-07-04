Spain: Benidorm Fest 2024 press conference on 26 July

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has announced that it will be holding a special press conference to officially present the Benidorm Fest 2024 format on the 26th of July.

The 2024 Benidorm Fest press conference will be held in Benidorm on Wednesday 26 July with 2 scheduled events in Benidorm. RTVE, City of Benidorm and Generalitat of Valencia officials will be attending the event along with the accredited press.

RTVE will officially present the 2024 Benidorm Fest format to the assembled press and media and shed more light on the upcoming Spanish national selection for Eurovision 2024.

Spain will be selecting their Eurovision act and entry for the third time via Benidorm Fest.

Benidorm Fest 2024

Benidorm Fest will determine the Spanish Eurovision entry and act for the third consecutive year. RTVE has published the rules and regulations of the competition. The song submission window opened on 16 May and will close on 10 October.

A total of 16 acts will compete in the Spanish national selection next year. The Spanish national broadcaster will be selecting the Benidorm Fest 2024 competing acts via 2 mechanisms:

Open call for song and artist submission via RTVE’s official website

RTVE will be extending an invite directly to established artists and composers to submit their proposals

This year composers wishing to compete at Benidorm Fest 2024 will be able to submit just the song, without the artist if they wish so. More details on Benidorm Fest 2024 will be unveiled during the said press conference.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice: 1968 and 1969. The country hosted the competition in 1969 in Madrid.

Blanca Paloma represented Spain at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘EaEa‘.

Source: RTVE/ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE