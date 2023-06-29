Luxembourg is ready to host Eurovision 2025 if it wins next year!

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is quite enthusiastic regarding its Eurovision return to our beloved competition next year. The country is all in to win the competition next year and will be more than happy to host the event if it walks away with the coveted Grand Prix in Sweden.

The Prime Minister of Luxembourg Mr. Xavier Bettel has shed more light on Luxembourg’s forthcoming Eurovision. Mr. Bettel , who is also Luxembourg’s Minister of Communications and Media has played a key role in the Duchy’s return to the competition after a 30 year hiatus.

Mr. Bettel spoke to RTL Luxembourg about the ambitions behind Luxembourg’s return to the Eurovision Song Contest.

Competing at the Eurovision Song Contest would bring a great boost to BRAND Luxembourg and would put the country on the international musical scene as well promote its culture and heritage globally. A potential Eurovision victory would lead to a grand impact on the country’s hotel and tourist industries thus putting Luxembourg on the world map.

The government of Luxembourg is prepared to host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest if the country wins the competition in Sweden next year.

RTL Today’s article reads:

Luxembourg’s return to Eurovision holds the promise of raising the country’s international visibility while a potential victory would also boost the development of the Grand Duchy’s creative and music industries. But the government’s aspirations extend beyond merely participating in the competition. In fact, the government claims to be in a position to host the 2025 edition of Eurovision, should the Grand Duchy take home the win next year. Such an opportunity, the government asserts, could have a positive impact on the local hotel industry and further promote tourism in the country.

The Prime Minister of Luxembourg also spoke about the upcoming national selection for Eurovision 2024.

RTL Today goes on report:

A national selection will be organised to determine the country’s participant on the Eurovision stage. While the specific criteria have yet to be disclosed, the conditions required to be a candidate will be unveiled on 3 July. RTL, the official partner of the competition, will be entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the selections. The government has indicated that the candidate must have “a Luxembourgish cultural background,” which implies that international candidates may also be considered.

Luxembourg in Eurovision

Luxembourg debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition along with Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium. The landlocked country has won the contest on five occasions (1961, 1965, 1972, 1973 and 1983) and has partaken 37 times in the competition.

The duchy is well known for having sent many international artists to Eurovision; Lara Fabian, Ireen Sheer, Baccara, Nana Mouskouri, Vicky Leandros, Anne Marie David, France Gall, etc.

The last time the country graced the Eurovision stage was back in 1993 when Modern Times flew the Luxembourgish flag in Millstreet with Donnez moi un chance de te dire.

Source: RTL Luxembourg

Photo credit: EBU/RTL