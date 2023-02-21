Sweden: Carola to perform at Melodifestivalen Semifinal #4

The ultimate Swedish Eurovision Queen Carola, will be gracing the fourth semifinal of Melodifestivalen 2023 on Saturday in order to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her evergreen Eurovision entry ‘Framling’.

This week marks 40 years since Carola took Sweden by storm when she graced Melodifestivalen at the Palladium in Malmö with her iconic Eurovision 1983 entry ‘Framling’.



After the success story with “Främling” and other hit songs, she is one of the country’s most famous artists.

Now Carola celebrates by returning to where it all began as a special guest at Melodifestivalen on Saturday.

Carola has participated in Melodifestivalen five times, having won the the entire competition thrice and representing Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest three times.



She will be celebrating the 40th anniversary since the breakthrough by visiting the Melodifestivalen competition in Malmö. She will perform her Melodifestiaven winning songs:

“Främling” (1983) written by Lasse Holm and Monica Forsberg,

“Fångad av en stormvind” (1991) written by Carola herself and Stephan Berg

“Evighet” (2006) written by Bobby Ljunggren, Carola, Henrik Wikström and Thomas G:son.

In 2020, Carola, Stephan Berg and “Fångad av en stormvind” were elected into the Melodifestival Hall of Fame for the feat of taking home Sweden’s third win in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1991.

Carola won the 1991 Eurovision Song Contest in Rome after a nail biting voting. She is one of Sweden’s most celebrated stars today.

Carola – Framling (Eurovision 1983)

Carola- Fangad av en stormvind (Eurovision 1991 winner)

Carola- Invincible (Eurovision 2006)

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT