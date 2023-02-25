Crash boom bang! What a night in Sweden! Heat number 4 of Melodifestivalen 2023 went live tonight from Malmö. Two more acts received their ticket to this year’s final.

Tonight we discovered the last batch of 7 contenders to represent Sweden at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The fourth Heat saw an energetic interval act of former Eurovision winner Carola (1991, Fångad av en stormvind) with a medley of her songs.

About the show

Heat 4 of Melodifestivalen 2023 was held tonight in the southern city of Malmö, host of Eurovision 2013. As for the previous Heats, tonight’s vote determined two direct qualifiers to the Grand Final on Saturday 11 March 2023 and awarded two tickets to the semi-final on Saturday 4 March, where artists will get a second chance to qualify. Tonight saw the return to Melodifestivalen of Loreen, winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2012 with Euphoria, a song which is still considered by many the greatest Eurovision act of all times.

This was tonight’s line-up:

Kiana – Where did you go

Signe & Hjördis – Edelweiss

Smash Into Pieces – Six feet under

Mariette – One day

Emil Henrohn – Mera mera mera

Axel Schylström – Gorgeous

– Gorgeous Loreen – Tattoo

The results

The televote delivered the following direct qualifiers:

Loreen – Tattoo

Smash Into Pieces – Six feet under

Furthermore, these two acts advanced to the semi-final:

Kiana – Where did you go

Mariette – One day

About Melodifestivalen 2023

Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl have lead viewers throughout the first four of six shows in six different cities across Sweden. It all started on 4 February 2023 in Gothenburg and it will end on Saturday 11 March 2023 in Stockholm.

28 acts are competition in this year’s contest. The public selected 14 of them through an open vote, whereas 14 others were directly invited to compete by Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

04/02/2023 – Heat #1- Gothenburg

11/02/2023 – Heat #2- Linköping

18/02/2023 – Heat#3 – Lidköping

25/02/2023 – Heat#4- Malmö

04/03/2023 – Semi final – Örnsköldsvik

11/03/2023 – Grand Final – Stockholm



The winner of Melodifestivalen 2023 will represent Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool. Sweden will join the competition in the second half of the second semi final on Tuesday 9 May 2023. Last year in Turin Cornelia Jakobs with Hold me closer landed in a very respectable fourth place in the Grand Final with 438 points.