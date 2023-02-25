Tonight : UMK 2023 Grand Final in Finland

Good evening Europe, this is Turku calling! We are heading up north to the Nordic land of Finland for the Finnish national final aka UMK 2023.

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster and Finland are gearing up for Eurovision 2023 in full steam!

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of UMK 2023 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

YLE 1

YLE Areena

About the show

UMK 2023 will be held at the Logomo Arena in Turku, Finland. A total of 7 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 during tonight’s show. The Finnish national final will be hosted by Samu Haber.

The 2023 Finnish Eurovision act and entry will be determined via combined international jury/public televoting deliberation.

The Participants

Robin Packalen – Girls Like You KUUMAA – Ylivoimainen Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha Keira – No Business On The Dancefloor Benjamin – Hoida Mut Lxandra – Something To Lose Portion Boys – Samaa Taivasta Katsotaan

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 55 times in Europe’s favorite television show.

In 2022 The Rasmus represented Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Jezabel‘.

Source: YLE

Photo credit: YLE