Tonight: Pabandom Is Naujo 2023 Grand Final in Lithuania

Good evening Europe, this is Vilnius calling! Pabandom Iš Naujo 2023 concludes tonight with its Grand Final in Vilnius.

The 2023 Eurovision season is well and truly underway with Lithuania continuing off its iconic national selection tonight. We will be travelling all the way to the Baltics for Pabandom Is Naujo 2023….

How to watch?

You can watch Pabandom Iš Naujo 2023 Grand Final at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

LRT HD

LRT webstream

About the show

A total of 10 acts will be competing during tonight’s Grand Final for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023. The 2023 Lithuanian Eurovision act and entry will be determined via a mixed professional jury/public televoting deliberation.

The Lithuanian national will be hosted by Augustė Nombeko, Richardas Jonaitis and Giedrius Masalskis.

Duncan Laurence (Netherlands 2019 ESC winner), Monika Liu (Lithuania 2022) and TVORCHI (Ukraine 2023).

The Participants

Beatrich – Like a movie

– Like a movie Paulina Paukštaitytė – Let me think about me

– Let me think about me Monika Linkytė – Stay

– Stay MoonBee – Rumor

– Rumor Mario Junes – Do what you do

– Do what you do Rūta Mur – So low

– So low Petunija – Love of my life

– Love of my life Il Senso – Sparnai

– Sparnai Gabrielius Vagelis – Šauksmas

– Justė Kraujelytė – Need more fun

The Agenda

The 2023 Lithuanian national selection consists of 5 live televised shows ( 2 Qualifying Rounds, 2 Semi-finals and a Grand Final).

21/01/2023 – Qualifier Round #1

29/01/2023 – Qualifier Round #2

04/02/2023 – Semi-final #1

11/02/2023 – Semi-final 2

18/02/2023 – Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 22 times at our beloved contest.

2022 saw Monika Liu fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ Sentimentai‘.

Source: LRT

Photo credit: LRT