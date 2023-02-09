Greece: Victor Vernicos records the final version of ‘What they say’

The 2023 Greek Eurovision hopeful, Victor Vernicos, has recorded the final version of his Eurovision entry ‘What they say’.

Victor Vernicos was in the studio yesterday putting the final touches on his Eurovision entry ‘What they say‘. The multi faceted young singer has been working round the clock preparing for his Eurovision participation, taking vocal lessons and has had intensive schedule lately.

On Friday 10 February Victor will be gracing ERT’s afternoon chat show ‘Proian se idon‘. The show is hosted Fotis Sergoulopoulos and Jenny Melita and is broadcast on ERT 1 at 12:00 CET. Victor will be sharing more details about his hobbies and his favorite music.



The official music video of ‘What they Say‘ is expected to be filmed in due course.

Vericos has written and composed his own Eurovision entry. The 2023 Greek Eurovision participation has been sealed by Panik Records.

The 2023 Greek Eurovision act and entry have been determined via a professional jury/ demoscopic Greek audience committee vote.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision in 1974 and has won the event once in 2005 when Helena Paparizou stormed to victory in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘ My Number One‘.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory. The Mediterranean country has partaken 42 times in our favorite televisision show.

In 2022 Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord represented Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Die Together‘ achieving a 8th place in the Grand Final.

Source: ERT

Photo credit: ERT