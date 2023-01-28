Iceland: Söngvakeppnin 2023 competing acts and entries unveiled

RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster, has revealed the Söngvakeppnin 2023 competing entries and acts.

Söngvakeppnin 2023 will consist of three live shows ( 2 semi-finals and 1 Grand Final) and will feature a total of 10 competing entries. Five songs will partake in each of the two semi-finals, only two songs from each show will proceed to the Grand Final.

The Grand Final will feature 4 songs competing for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 ( 4 qualified entries from the semifinals). A 5th song might be added to the Grand Final line up if RUV’s special committee determines to do so. The three live shows will be broadcast on RUV in February and March.

The competing acts

Semifinal #1



BRAGI – Stundum Snýst Heimurinn Gegn Bér

– Stundum Snýst Heimurinn Gegn Bér MÓA – lötuð Ást

– lötuð Ást Bendeikt – Þora

– Þora Celebs – Dómsdagsdans

– Dómsdagsdans Diljá – Lifandi Inni Í Mér

Semifinal #2



Kristín Sesselja – Óbyggðir

– Óbyggðir Langi Seli og Skuggarnir – OK

– OK Silja Rós & Kjalar – Ég styð þína braut

– Ég styð þína braut Úlfar – Betri maður

– Betri maður Sigga Ózk – Gleyma þér og dansa

You can listen to the competing entries here.

You can listen to the English version of the competing songs here.

Söngvakeppnin 2023 Timeline

18/02/ 2023- Semifinal #1

25/02/ 2023- Semifinal #2

04/02/2023-Grand Final

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 34 times.

In 2022 Iceland was represented by Syster and their song ‘Með Hækkandi Sól’at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.