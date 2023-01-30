Tonight: ESCZ 2023 Grand Final in the Czech Republic

Good evening Europe, this is Prague calling! We are heading to the Czech Republic for the 2023 Czech national final.

The Czechs will be holding their first live televised national final in 15 years tonight:

How to watch?

You can watch the Czech National Final – ESCZ 2023 at 21:00 CET via the following channels:

About the Show

A total of 5 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Liverpool during tonight’s show. The gala will be hosted by Adam Mišík whilst Rob Lilley and James Rowe (The Eurotrip Podcast) will host the Green Room.

The 2023 Czech Eurovision entry will be determined via a 100% public voting consisting of 70% international and 30% Czech. The winner will be announced on Monday 6 February.

The Participants

Maella Pam Rabbit Markéta Irglová Vesna RODAN

Source: CT

Photo credit: CT