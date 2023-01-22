Lithuania: Pabandom Is Naujo 2023 Heat #1 results

Last night saw Lithuania kick off its national selection Pabandom Is Naujo for Eurovision 2023. The first ten semifinalists have been determined!

A total of 15 acts battled for the 10 spots in the semifinals at last night’s First Heat. We have the first set of Pabandom Is Naujo 2023 semifinalists! They were determined via a mixed professional jury/public televoting deliberation. The show was hosted by Augustė Nombeko and Giedrius Masalskis.

The following acts have qualified for the semifinals:

Joseph June – Vacuum Il Senso – Sparnai Luknė – Paradise Gabrielius Vagelis – Šauksmas Alen Chicco – Do You Rūta Mur – So Low Justa Rubežiūtė – When I’ll Find Noy – Destiny’s Child Paulina Paukštaitytė – Let Me Think About Me Justė Kraujelytė – Need More Fun

The Agenda

The 2023 Lithuanian national selection will consists of 5 live televised shows ( 2 Qualifying Rounds, 2 Semi-finals and a Grand Final).

21/01/2022- Qualifier Round #1

Qualifier Round #1 29/01/2022- Qualifier Round #2

Qualifier Round #2 04/02/2022- Semi-final #1

Semi-final #1 11/02/2022- Semi-final 2

Semi-final 2 18/02/2022- Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 22 times at our beloved contest.

2022 saw Monika Liu fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ Sentimentai‘.

Source: LRT

Photo credit: LRT