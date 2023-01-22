Lithuania: Pabandom Is Naujo 2023 Heat #1 results

Lithuania

Last night saw Lithuania kick off its national selection Pabandom Is Naujo for Eurovision 2023. The first ten semifinalists have been determined!

A total of 15 acts battled for the 10 spots in the semifinals at last night’s First Heat. We have the first set of  Pabandom Is Naujo 2023 semifinalists! They were determined via  a mixed professional jury/public televoting deliberation. The show was hosted by  Augustė Nombeko and Giedrius Masalskis.

The following acts have qualified for the semifinals:

  1. Joseph JuneVacuum
  2. Il Senso – Sparnai
  3. Luknė Paradise
  4. Gabrielius Vagelis – Šauksmas
  5. Alen Chicco – Do You
  6. Rūta Mur  So Low
  7. Justa Rubežiūtė – When I’ll Find
  8. NoyDestiny’s Child
  9. Paulina Paukštaitytė – Let Me Think About Me
  10. Justė Kraujelytė – Need More Fun

The Agenda

The 2023 Lithuanian national selection will consists of  5 live televised shows ( 2  Qualifying Rounds, 2 Semi-finals and a Grand Final).

  • 21/01/2022- Qualifier Round  #1
  • 29/01/2022- Qualifier Round #2
  • 04/02/2022- Semi-final #1
  • 11/02/2022- Semi-final 2
  • 18/02/2022- Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 22 times at our beloved contest.

2022 saw Monika Liu fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ Sentimentai‘.

Source: LRT
Photo credit: LRT

 

