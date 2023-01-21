Tonight: Pabandom Iš Naujo 2023 kicks off in Lithuania

Good evening Europe, this is Vilnius calling! Pabandom Iš Naujo 2023 officially kicks off tonight with its first gala in Vilnius.

The 2023 Eurovision season is well and truly underway with Lithuania kicking off its iconic national selection tonight. We will be travelling all the way to the Baltics for Pabandom Is Naujo 2023….

How to watch?

You can watch Pabandom Iš Naujo 2023 Show #1 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

LRT HD

LRT webstream

About the show

A total of 15 acts will be competing during tonight’s show for six spots in the semi-finals. Only six of them will proceed to the next stage of the competition after a mixed professional jury/public televoting deliberation.

The 2022 Lithuanian national selection will consist of six televised shows and will be hosted by Augustė Nombeko and Giedrius Masalskis.

The Participants

Aistė Pilvelytė – “We’re Not Running” Joseph June – “Vacuum” Il Senso – “Sparnai” W.I – “You Can Not” Multiks – “London” Luknė – “Paradise” Gabrielius Vagelis – “Šauksmas” Alen Chicco – “Do You” Rūta MUR – “So Low” Justin 3 feat. Dj AugustYno – “Not Giving Up” Baiba – “When the Lights Go Out” NOY – “Destiny’s Child” Justa Rubežiūtė – “When I’ll Find” Paulina Paukštaitytė – “Let Me Think About Me” Justė Kraujelytė – “Need More Fun”

The Agenda

The 2023 Lithuanian national selection will consist of 5 live televised shows ( 2 Qualifying Rounds, 2 Semi-finals and a Grand Final) with the first show kicking off on Saturday 21 January.

21/01/2022- Qualifier Round #1

Qualifier Round #1 29/01/2022- Qualifier Round #2

Qualifier Round #2 04/02/2022- Semi-final #1

Semi-final #1 11/02/2022- Semi-final 2

Semi-final 2 18/02/2022- Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 22 times at our beloved contest.

2022 saw Monika Liu fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ Sentimentai‘.

Source: LRT

Photo credit: LRT