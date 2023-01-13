Denmark: DMGP 2023 competing acts to be unveiled on 19 January

DR, the Danish national broadcaster, has confirmed that it will be unveiling the Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2023 competing acts on Thursday 19 January during a special press conference.

DR will be holding a special press conference next Thursday at 9:30 CET at the DR Koncerthuset’s Foyer in Copenhagen in order to officially present the DMGP 2023 competing acts.

The 2023 Danish national final -DMGP is scheduled to be held on Saturday 11 February at the Næstved Arena in Naestved, Zealand. The show will be hosted by Heino Hansen and Tina Müller. A total of 8 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Liverpool.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has partaken 50 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. Reddi represented Denmark at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘ The Show‘.

