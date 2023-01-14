Tonight: Eurosong 2023 Grand Final in Belgium

We are travelling to Belgium for the first national final of 2023, namely to the majestic city of Brussels.
The Belgians will be selecting their Eurovision entry and act tonight via a live televised national final aka Eurosong 2023.
How to watch?
You can watch the Grand Final of Eurosong 2023 at 20:20 CET via the following channels:
- Een
- Een webstream
About the show
A total of 7 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Liverpool. Eurosong 2023 will be held at the Palais 12 in Brussels. The 2023 Belgian Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined 15 member professional jury/ public voting deliberation. The show will be hosted by Peter Van De Veiere.
Dutch Eurovision 2019 winner Duncan Laurence will be a special guest during the show.
Participants
- The Starlings-
- Hunter Falls-Ooh La La
- Loredana- You Lift Me Up
- Gustaph
- Gala Dragot- T‘inquiète
- Ameerah- The Carnival
- Cherine- Ça M’ennuie Pas
The Eurosong 2023 Jury
- Alexander Rybak – (Eurovision 2009 winner)
- Nikkie de Jager –(Eurovision 2021 host)
- Laura Tesoro – (Belgium 2016)
- Jérémie Makiese- ( Belgium 2022)
- Laura Govaerts (MNM)
- Ann Reymen (Radio2)
- Korneel De Clercq (Radio 1)
- Thibault Christiaensen (StuBru)
- Francicso Schuster ( #LikeMe )
- Leslie Cable (RTBF/ Head of Delegation Belgium)
- Jasper Van Biesen (composer “65 years of Belgium at the Eurovision Song Contest)
- Stephan Monsieur (OGAE Belgium President)
- André Vermeulen (Journalist and ESC expert)
- Els Germonpré (Music Coordinatior at Eén)
- Manu Lammens (Music manager MNM)
Photo credit: VRT