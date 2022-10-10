ESC 2023: Hike in hotel prices in Liverpool; cruise ships as an option

Hotel prices in Liverpool have shot up the roof since the city won the coveted right to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision found themselves in a fix as there are hardly any room Eurovision rooms available in Liverpool during the Eurovision weeks as the prices have surged to exorbetant amounts or are not available.

The BBC reports that the City of Liverpool will putting out several other options for accomodation for the fans like cruise ships and a campsite as options.

Chris Brown ( Marketing Liverpool) told BBC News that more details regarding the accomodation options will be released this week. A number of rooms have already been blocked for the Eurovision 2023 organization including artists and delegations at reasonable and acceptable prices for the ESC organzing body.

Many fans have found their pre booked reservations (which had been booked months ago) cancelled and relisted at much highter prices.

Eurovision fans usually book their hotels and flights as soon as the Eurovision host city is unveiled or as early as when the winning country of the competition is announced. Die hard fans pre book hotels the day after the Grand Final much before the dates and the host city is confirmed.

Last Friday the BBC and the EBU unveiled that the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest would be held at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: