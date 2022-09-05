Spain: Chanel shines bright with new version of ‘Slo Mo’

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision representative, Chanel, graced the 2022 Coca Cola Music Experience in Madrid last weekend with an iconic new extended version of her Eurovision entry ‘Slo Mo’.

Chanel once again mesmerised her fans and the Spanish audience last weekend when she graced the stage of the 2022 Coca Cola Music Experience with a brand new version of ‘Slo Mo’ which included a revamped choreography and an extended version of the song. The Spanish artist left everyone spellbound with her energetic and glitzy performance and the new dance break in the song.

New single on the horizon

Chanel is all set to release a new single in due course. The Spanish artist has been travelling to and fro to Miami where she has been busy recording new music. Chanel released the following statement for her fans and followers via Twitter:

Letter sung to my fans with love✨ Calm down, calm down, listen to what I say: It’s coming, it’s coming. Just a little more time to wait baby. That when my rhythm brings you that fire, it will burn you, burn you, burn you. Signed: La Reina, La Dura, forever… la Primera.



Carta cantada a mis fans con amor✨

“Com calma, tranquilo, escúchame bien lo que digo:

Ya viene, ya llega. Solo un poco más baby espera. Que cuando te traiga mi ritmo ese fuego tekema tekema tekema.

Fdo: La Reina, La Dura, por siempre.. Primera” OS QUIERO #chanelistas pic.twitter.com/qQnOE5DlF4 — Chanel Terrero (@ChanelTerrero) September 3, 2022

Chanel at Eurovision

Chanel represented Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her mega hit ‘Slo Mo‘ achieving an honourable 3rd placing in the Grand Final.

