Serbia: RTS opens submission window for Eurovision 2023

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster has opened the song submission window for its forthcoming 2023 Serbian national selection.

Serbia will be opting for a national selection once again in order to select its Eurovision act and entry next year. RTS has published the rules and regulations for its upcoming 2023 Eurovision national selection.

Singers, artists, composers wishing to partake in the competition can do so applying here. The song submission window is open as of today with the deadline set on 15 November.

The competing acts will be selected via a special RTS Committee.

The 2023 Serbian Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined 50/50 jury- public televoting deliberation.

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 13 times. In 2022 Konstrakta represented Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ In Corpore Sano‘ and achieved an honorable 5th place in the Grand Final.

Source: RTS

Photo credit: EBU