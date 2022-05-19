The 2022 British Eurovision representative has gone places since his Eurovision success in Turin last weekend. He has received a heroe’s welcome upon his return from the Eurovision Song Contest.

Sam Ryder, the runner up of the 2022 Eurovision edition has been invited to many British tv and radio shows in order to share his Eurovision experience in Turin. Sam has brought the Eurovision Song Contest back on the map in Britain with his 2nd placing after a number of poor results.

The UK won the jury vote last Saturday and placed 2nd overall in the Eurovision Grand Final after the combined jury/televoting results.

Lorraine invited Sam Ryder to her show this week, where he spoke all things Eurovision and shared his experience at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest and about UK’s success in the contest. He spoke about his song ‘Spaceman‘ which has become a massive hit both in the UK and beyond.

Sam also spoke about the 2022 Ukrainian Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra with whom he’ll be keeping in touch and working on a collaboration in the near future.

Lorraine, a breakfast show, broadcast on ITV from Monday-Friday and is hosted by Lorraine Kelly, Ranvir Singh and Christine Lampard.

You can watch the interview below courtesy of ITV:

Source: ITV/ Lorraine

Photo credit: Lorraine