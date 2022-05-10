What an exciting show RAI has prepared for us! The first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 took place tonight and here are the 10 qualifiers.

The show ended and tonight saw the 10 countries which qualified to the Grand Final of the contest taking place this Saturday, live from Turin, Italy.

The 10 Qualifiers

Switzerland

Armenia

Iceland

Lithuania

Portugal

Norway

Greece

Ukraine

Moldova

The Netherlands

Watch the show again

Running Order

The running order is set to be announced right after the Second Semi-final. Later tonight during the 10 qualifiers press conference, each country will draw their position on the final (either first or second half of the show).

Did you favourites qualify to the final? Share your thoughts with us!

Photo: EBU/SARAH LOUISE BENNETT