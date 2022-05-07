Turin Calling: Day #8 of rehearsals (BIG 5 second artist rehearsals)

Good morning Europe, this is Turin calling! Rehearsals continue today at the Pala Olimpico with the BIG 5 countries taking theEurovision stage for the second time.

The BIG 5 countries will have their 2nd artist rehearsals in Turin today. The 2nd artist rehearsals will closed to the press inside the venue, but both the online and onsite press can follow the rehearsals online or inside the press centre.

Hence today the artist rehearsals will conclude, next week the competing countries will be having their 1st (press), second (jury show) and third (family show) rehearsals prior to the two semi-finals and Grand Final.

The following countries will have their second artist rehearsals today:

Big 5



France

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Germany

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12, 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Photo credit:EBU