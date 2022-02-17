Tonight: MESC 2022 kicks off in Malta with its semifinal

Malta

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani February 17, 2022 8:40 am 0 views

Good evening Europe, this is Valletta calling! We are travelling to the sunny shores of Malta this evening for MESC 2022’s Semifinal.

The beautiful island of Malta is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2022.

How to watch?

You can watch the Semifinal of Malta Eurovision Song Contest  2022 at 21:00 CET via the following channels:

About the show

A total of 22 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 during tonight’s show. Only sixteen of them will proceed to the Grand Final after a combined professional jury/public televoting deliberation.

MESC 2022 will be held at the Malta Fairs & Convention Centre in Ta’ Qali and will be hosted by Stephanie Spiteri, Quinton Scerri, Ron Briffa, Josmar and Ryan Borg.

The Participants

  • Nicole HammettA lover’s heart
  • Jessica GrechAphrodisiac
  • Janice MangionArmy
  • Denise MerciecaBoy
  • Matt BLXCKCome Around
  • Baklava Ft NicoleElectric Indigo
  • Sarah BonniciHeaven
  • Richard MicallefHey Little
  • Norbert BondinHow special you are
  • Derrick Schembri II
  • Nicole AzzopardiInto The Fire
  • Jessica MuscatKaleidoscope
  • Miriana ConteLook what you’ve done now
  • Emma MuscatOut of Sight
  • Raquel Galdes BriffaOver You
  • Jade VellaREVELACIÓN
  • Francesca Sciberras Rise
  • Aidan CassarRitmu
  • Mark Anthony BartoloSerenity
  • Enya MagriShame
  • Malcolm PisaniWe came for love
  • Rachell LowellWhite Doves

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 33 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, this  year will mark the country’s 34th ESC participation.

Destiny represented Malta at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ Je Me Casse’ achieving an honorable 7th placing in the Grand Final in Rotterdam

Source: TVM
Photo credit: Andres Putting/ EBU

