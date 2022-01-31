Israel: HaShir Shelanu L’Eurovizion entries released: finalists determined

Shalom Europe, this is Tel Aviv calling! Israel is gearing up in full steam for the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

The 2022 Israeli Eurovision entry and act will be determined via the latest edition of X Factor Israel. A total of 4 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 at the Israeli national final:

Eli Huli- Blinded Dreamers, Nostalgia



Blinded Dreamers, Nostalgia Inbal Bibi- Zaza, Marionette



Zaza, Marionette Michael Ben David- I.M, Don’t



I.M, Don’t Sapir Saban- Breaking My Own Walls, Heads Up



Israeli national broadcaster has released the 8 potential Israeli Eurovision 2022 entries. Each of the 4 competing acts has been allocated 2 songs. You can listen to the potential ESC 2022 entries here.

The Israeli public will now determine which artist will sing which song at the Grand Final of X Factor Israel aka the Israeli 2022 Eurovision national final along a special jury.

The results of the online voting will be revealed on Thursday 3 February during a special live show where the 4 competing acts will perform their potential entries. A combined special jury/audience vote will determine the song that each act will sing in the Grand Final. The special show will be broadcast on KAN 11.

Herafter the 4 finalists will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 at the Grand Final of X Factor Israel on Saturday 5 February. The winner will be awarded the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022.

About X Factor Israel

The four finalists of X Factor Israel will battle at the Israeli national final for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. The X Factor Israel will determine both the 2022 Israeli Eurovision entry and act.

The X Factor Israel Jury consists of the following members:

Netta ( Israel 2018)

Aviv Geffen

Miri Mesika

Ran Danker

Margol.

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

Eden Alene was set to represent Israel at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Feker Libi. The young artist will represent Israel at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Set me free‘.

Source: KAN/Reshet

Photo credit: Reshet