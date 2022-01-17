Lithuania: Six more Pabandom Iš Naujo 2022 semi-finalists determined

Last Saturday saw Lithuania continue its national selection- Pabandom Is Naujo 2022 with eleven more acts battling for six spots in the semi-finals. We have the six more qualifiers!

The show was hosted by Giedrius Masalskis, Ieva Stasiulevičiūtė and Richardas Jonaitis. A total of 11 acts competed in the second show and the following 6 acts have qualified to the next round after a mixed professional jury/public televoting deliberation:

Ieva Zasimauskaitė – “I’ll Be There”



“I’ll Be There” Justė Kraujelytė – “How To Get My Life Back”



“How To Get My Life Back” Titas ir Benas – “Getting Through This”



“Getting Through This” Queens of Roses – “Washing Machine”



“Washing Machine” Moosu X – “ Love That Hurts”



Love That Hurts” Emilija Katauskaitė – “Illuminate”

Ieva Zasimauskaite represented Lithuania at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

The 2022 Lithuanian national selection consists of six televised shows running from January to February.

The Calendar

08/01/2022 – Show #1

15/01/2022 – Show #2

22/01/2022 – Show #3

29/01/2022 – Semi-final #1

05/02/2022 – Semi-final #2

12/02/2022 – Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. 2021 saw The Rooop fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Discotheque‘, achieving an honorable 8th placing in Rotterdam.