Greece: Sarbel is back in action with a new single ‘Mou ‘Heis Pari To Mialo’

Sarbel, the 2007 Greek Eurovision representative is back in the game with a brand new single ‘ Mou ‘Heis Pari To Mialo’

Sarbel who currently resides in London has returned to Greece where he has released a new single along with its official music video.

‘Mou ‘Heis Pari To Mialo‘ has been composed by Moustafa Awadallah and Abdel Moteleb and penned by Eleni Giannatsulia. The song has been published by Digital Ray Records in Greece.



The official music video has been directed by Mike Marzz and was filmed in one of Athens’s most stylish and iconic restaurants Artisanal.

Sarbel represented Greece at the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest in Helsinki with his entry ‘Yassou Maria’, achieving an honourable 7th place in the Grand Final.