Czech Republic: National selection acts will be unveiled on 6 December

CT, the Czech national broadcaster, has announced today that the names of the competing acts in the Czech national selection will be unveiled during a live press conference on Monday 6 December.

The countdown has kicked off in the Czech Republic, we will soon know the names of the potential Czech hopefuls who will be battling for the golden ticket to Turin. The Czechs will reveal the names of the lucky candidates on 6 December.

The lucky competing acts will have to record a live version of their respective songs at CT’s studios in Prague in order to serve as basis for the voting procedure.

Voting will kick off on 7 December and will conclude on 15 December. CT will reveal the name of the 2022 Eurovision act on 16 December.

The 2022 Czech Eurovision entry and act will be determined via mixed international jury (50%), international audience (25%) and local audience deliberation (25%) .

Czech Republic in Eurovision

The Czech Republic debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Kabat and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the contest in 2018 when Mikolas Josef placed 6th in Lisbon with his song Lie to me.

The Czechs have partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 9 times, out of which they have only qualified to the Grand Final twice, namely in 2016 and 2018.

The central European land locked country has not been very lucky in the competition, after three consecutive years of poor results and non-qualification the Czechs withdrew from the contest in 2010 and returned back after a 5 year hiatus in 2016.

In 2021 Benny Cristo defended the Czech colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘ Omaga’

Source: CT