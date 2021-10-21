United Kingdom: BBC partners with TaP Music for Eurovision 2022

The British national broadcaster, BBC, has unveiled its plans for the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

The BBC has confirmed that it will be partnering with TaP Music for Eurovision 2022. TaP Music is a global music publishing company which works with big internationally acclaimed acts such as Dua Lipa, Lana del Rey and Ellie Goulding.

BBC Studios and TaP Music will work together in determining the 2022 British Eurovision act and entry.

Ms.Kate Phillips (BBC Entertainment Controller Commissioning) says:

In the UK our love for Eurovision is as big as ever and we have grand ambitions for the 2022 Contest, so we’re really excited to announce this collaboration that will enable us to tap into some great music talent.

Ms. Suzy Lamb (BBC Studios Managing Director) says:

BBC Studios are proud to once again be producing the coverage of the biggest music competition in world. We’re excited to be collaborating with TaP Music. Their expertise in managing world class artists and finding huge international hit records speaks for itself and we look forward to working with them on the UK act and song for the 2022 contest.

Mr.Ben Mawon (TaP Music) says:

We’re really excited to be teaming up with the BBC for this event and will use Eurovision to authentically reflect and celebrate the rich, diverse and world-class musical talent the UK is globally renowned for.

The BBC will be releasing further details on its Eurovison 2022 plan of action and coverage in due course.

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1975, 1981, 199). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 63 times and has enjoyed great success in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 15 times.

Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler etc.

James Newman represented the United Kingdom at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Embers‘.

Source: BBC