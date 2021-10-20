Eurovision 2022: EBU releases participants list

The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has released the list of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest participating countries today. A total of 41 countries will compete in Turin.

36 countries will compete in the 2 semi-finals scheduled to be held on 10 and 12 May. A total of 25 countries will compete in the grand final on 14 May.

The Big 5 countries (Spain, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Germany) are automatically qualified to compete in the grand final. Hence 20/36 countries will proceed from the semi-finals to the grand final and join the Big 5 .



Montenegro and Armenia will be returning to the competition next year and joining the 39 countries which partook in the competition in 2021. Hence 41 nations will be battling for the coveted Eurovision trophy in Turin next year.

Participating countries

Albania Armenia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Georgia Greece Iceland Ireland Israel Italy Latvia Lithuania Malta Moldova Montenegro The Netherlands North Macedonia Norway Poland Portugal Romania Russia San Marino Serbia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Ukraine United Kingdom

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.