Eurovision 2022: EBU releases participants list

Italy 2022

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani October 20, 2021 12:00 pm 1,232 views

The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has released the list of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest participating countries today. A total of 41 countries will compete in Turin.

36 countries will compete in the 2 semi-finals scheduled to be held on 10 and 12 May. A total of 25 countries will compete in the grand final on 14 May.

The Big 5 countries (Spain, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Germany) are automatically qualified to compete in the grand final. Hence 20/36 countries will proceed from the semi-finals to the grand final and join the Big 5 .

Montenegro and Armenia will be returning to the competition next year and joining the 39 countries which partook in the competition in 2021. Hence 41 nations will be battling for the coveted Eurovision trophy in Turin next year.

Participating countries

  1. Albania
  2. Armenia
  3. Australia
  4. Austria
  5. Azerbaijan
  6. Belgium
  7. Bulgaria
  8. Croatia
  9. Cyprus
  10. Czech Republic
  11. Denmark
  12. Estonia
  13. Finland
  14. France
  15. Germany
  16. Georgia
  17. Greece
  18. Iceland
  19. Ireland
  20. Israel
  21. Italy
  22. Latvia
  23. Lithuania
  24. Malta
  25. Moldova
  26. Montenegro
  27. The Netherlands
  28. North Macedonia
  29. Norway
  30. Poland
  31. Portugal
  32. Romania
  33. Russia
  34. San Marino
  35. Serbia
  36. Slovenia
  37. Spain
  38. Sweden
  39. Switzerland
  40. Ukraine
  41. United Kingdom

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

