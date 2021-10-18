San Marino: Fans lobby for Senhit to host Eurovision 2022!

Just as the dust settles after the 2022 Eurovision host city reveal, the big question now surrounding the forthcoming Eurovision edition is who will host the event in Italy next year? Will Senhit, the 2021 Sammarinese Eurovision representative, bag the coveted role?

Alessandro Catetellan, Chiara Ferragni and Mika are amongst the hot favourites to host the event in Torino next year.

Another name that has cropped up on the scene in recent days is Senhit who has graced the Eurovision stage twice. Eurovision fans are lobbying on the web for the Bologna based artist to play a key role at next year’s Eurovision edition.

A special petition has been launched online supporting her bid to host Eurovision 2022 in Italy next year.

Will RAI select Senhit as one of the hosts at Eurovision 2022? The mystery will be resolved in due course, when the Italian national broadcaster selects the 2022 Eurovision host/s.

Senhit represented San Marino at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Adrenalina‘.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 and 14 May.