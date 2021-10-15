Greece: Ilias Kozas (Koza Mostra) is vying to return to Eurovision!

Ilias Kozas, the lead singer of Koza Nostra, the band that represented Greece at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest is vying to represent Greece at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. He has submitted not one but three to ERT for the Greek national selection.



ERT, the Greek national broadcaster, has opted for an internal selection in order to select its Eurovision act and entry for Eurovision 2022. A number of Greek artists have submitted their potential Eurovision entries to the broadcaster in their quest to fly the Greek flag in Turin. ERT is now evaluating all submitted entries and will work on shortlisting them and ultimately select the 2022 Greek Eurovision hopeful and entry.

According to Greek newsite Mikrowfono.gr Ilias has submitted 3 songs ( 2 of them penned by him and 1 of is produced and composed by a Swedish team).

Koza Mostra represented Greece at Eurovision 2013 with their entry ‘Alcohol is Free’ achieving an honorable 6th placing in the Grand Final.

Greece at Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 and has won the competition once, namely in 2005 when Helena Paparizou stormed to victory with her entry ‘My number one’.

Greece enjoyed its golden age at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004- 2011 when it achieved 8 back to back Top 10 placings in the competition including 1 victory (2005) and 2 3rd placings (2004, 2008).