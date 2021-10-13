Serbia: RTS has received more than 100 songs so far for ESC 2022

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has revealed that it has received more than 100 entries so far in its quest to search for the pontential Eurovision 2022 songs.

The RTS Head of Entertainment Programs, Ms. Olivera Kovačević, made the revelation during a special show on the Serbian broadcaster. She is satisified with the response of the broadcaster’s call for songs for Eurovision 2022. RTS has received more than 100 songs so far.



The Serbian Eurovision 2022 song submission window is open until 1 December. RTS is planning to hold its national final to determine the 2022 Serbian Eurovision act and entry by late February.

Ms. Kovacevic says:

Serbian Radio and Television decides which song to choose to represent Serbia at the ‘Eurovision Song Contest’ because that composition represents RTS as a house, but it also represents our country, the Republic of Serbia. It is the biggest music competition in the world and the biggest television competition. The most important thing is to have a good song and to send a representative who can sing that song well. You already know how strict the jury is, because the jury is always our biggest problem, and how they will evaluate not only the performance but above all the vocal potential of the performers.

Ms. Kovacevic adds:

Of all the compositions that have arrived, we have listened to them for days, received ballots and each of them filled in their own ballot. In the end, everything is added up and we see how many compositions won the most votes, and then we decide. If there are many quality songs, 30 compositions will enter the competition, 24 or 34. We will decide that in relation to what the editors say, whether there are few or many quality songs. The only thing that can stop us from organizing the festival is the coronavirus. In that case, RTS will decide from the received compositions who will represent us. However, if the festival takes place, I want to underline, to respect the procedure of the ‘grand Eurovision’. I want to immediately dispel all accusations that the festival was rigged and that it will be known in advance who will win, because then we would certainly not organize the competition.

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 12 times.

In 2021 Serbia was represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by Hurricane and their entry ‘ Loco Loco’.

Source: RTS