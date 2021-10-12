Eurovision 2022: Piazza San Carlo potential location for Eurovillage

The local Italian media have gone into a frenzy since the official announcement of the 2022 Eurovision host city. According to the latest media reports in Italy, Turin’s Piazza San Carlo is the potential location for the 2022 Eurovision Eurovillage.

The iconic Piazza San Carlo in Turin is tipped to host the 2022 Eurovillage when Eurovision lands in the North Italian city.

The famous square is one of the hot spots of Turin and has great experience in hosting large scale events and concerts having organized events during the 2006 Winter Olympics and Juventus matches.

The picturesque Turinese square was inaugurated in 1638 and is one of the most popular hubs of the city. Today it houses some of the most famous cafes in the city.

The EBU and RAI are yet to officially confirm and unveil the venues/locations for the Eurovision 2022 Press Centre, Euroclub, Opening Reception and Red Carpet.

The Eurovision Village

The Eurovision Village usually opens a week/ 10 days prior to the Eurovision Grand Final.

A lot of action takes place at the Eurovillage which in 2022 will be housed in the heart of Turin. Eurovision fans and visitors will be in for a treat as there will lots of entertainment and fun in store for them!

Live performances, competitions, themed parties all take place at this Eurovision hotspot. You will be able to see the 2022 Eurovision acts performing on the Eurovision Village stage.

Giant screens are set up at the Eurovision Village for public viewing, locals and fans will be able to view the 3 Eurovision shows live from here. Visitors, fans and locals will also get to savour local delicacies and food at the various food stalls.

RAI and the EBU are yet to officially confirm the location of the 2022 Eurovillage and we must take into account that due to the COVID 19 pandemic there may be restrictions and protocols to follow given the circumstances then.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to take place at Turin’s Pala Alpitour on 10, 12 , 14 May.

