Hungary: A DAL 2022 rules published: no link to Eurovision

MTVA, the Hungarian national broadcaster, has published the rules and regulations for A Dal 2022 with no link to the upcoming edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

It seems very unlikely that Hungary will compete at the forthcoming edition of the Eurovision Song Contest which is set to take place in Turin, Italy next year. The country withdrew from the competition in 2020 and has not returned since.

The Hungarian national broadcaster has released the rules and regulations for A Dal 2022 with no link to the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. A Dal has been used as the format to select the Hungarian Eurovision act and entry in recent years.

A Dal 2022

Hungarian singers wishing to compete at A Dal 2022 can submit their entries and applications to MTVA from today until 15 November 2021. A total of 40 acts will partake in the competition. The competition is set to kick off in January.

The competing songs should not have been released before 30 March 2021. Hence the winning entry will not be eligible to go to Eurovision in the event if the country were to partake at Eurovision 2022.

Eurovision return grim

Taking this into consideration we undertand that Hungary’s return to Eurovision next year remains very slim.

The deadline for countries to apply for participation at Eurovision 2022 concluded on 16 September and the deadline for countries to withdraw their application without a penalty concludes tonight.

Hungary in Eurovision

The Hungarians attempted to join the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 when they competed in the special prelimary semi-final in Ljubiana with Andrea Szulak‘s Arva reggel, but failed to qualify to Millstreet and win one of the three available golden tickets to Eurovision. The country had to wait one more year to enter the competition.

Hungary debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Friderika Bayer and her entry Kinek mondjam el vetkeimet achieving a 4th place in Dublin, namely the country’s best placing in the competition till date.

The central European nation has participated 17 times in Europe’s favourite show and is yet to win the competition. The Hungarians withdrew from the competition in 1999 and returned to the contest in 2005 after a 6 year absence. The country withdrew from the contest again in 2020 and has been absent since.

Hungary has only placed five times in the top 10 of the Eurovision scoreboard since its debut ; 4th (1994), 5th (2014), 8th (2017) and 9th ( 2007) and 10th (2013).