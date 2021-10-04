Lithuania: LRT opens song submission window for Eurovision 2022

LRT, the Lithuanian national broadcaster, has opened the song submission window for its Eurovision national selection.

Lithuania will once again select its Eurovision act and entry via its traditional national selection. LRT has published the rules and regulations for Pabandom is naujo 2022 has set the deeadline for the song submission window on 25 November.

LRT will contribute in the particapting acts’ musical staging and preparation. The Lithuanian broadcaster is planning to contribute 54,000 euros, the amount is expected to be divided between a maximum of 36 participating acts.

LRT Deputy Mananger says:

Eurovision is one of the topics that unites and attracts the most different people of Lithuania to television screens. It is the entertainment that brings us together, which we watch, vote for, support, talk about, which is why the public broadcaster is trying to raise the quality of the Eurovision national selection cartel. We hope that due to the financial contribution of LRT, we will have many equal and high-quality performances in the selection, regardless of whether they are performers attracting full arenas of listeners or talented creators who have not yet had a chance to be heard.

LRT is planning to hold a national selection consisting of a maximum of 6 shows. More details regarding the exact format of the show will be released in due time.

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. 2021 saw The Rooop fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Discotheque‘, achieving an honorable 8th placing in Rotterdam.