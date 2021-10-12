Montenegro: RTCG confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

RTCG, the Montenegrin national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Montenegro will participate at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Thus Montenegro joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin next year.

Eurovision fans will be happy to know that the Balkan country is set to return to the competition next year after a 2 year absence. The country withdrew from the competition in 2020.

More details regarding the 2022 Montenegrin Eurovision participation and the mechanism it will use to select its Eurovision entry and act will be unveiled in due time.

Montenegro in Eurovision

Montenegro debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 with Stefan Faddy and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2015 with Knez‘s Balkan ballad Adio.

The former Yugoslav republic has only made it to the Eurovision Grand Final on two occasions, namely in 2014 and 2015. The Balkan country has competed in Europe’s favourite television show 11 times.

In 2019 Montenegro selected its Eurovision hopeful and entry for Tel Aviv via its traditional national final Montevizija. D Mol were crowned the winners of Montevizija 2019 and were awarded the golden ticket to Israel with their entry Heaven. Despite a great performance the Montenegro failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the fourth consecutive year.