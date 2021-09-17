Czech Republic: CT opens submission window for Eurovision 2022

CT, the Czech national broadcaster, has opened the submission window for Eurovision 2022, inviting artists and composers to submit their songs in order to represent the Czech Republic at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Composers and singers wishing to partake in the 2022 Czech national selection can submit their songs to the Czech broadcaster via the following link.

The songs can be submitted in demo form until 30 September 2021. The Lead Singer, ie the lead vocalist of the recording, must be a holder of Czech citizenship (in the case of a duet, at least one of the lead vocalists must meet this condition).

CT reserves the right to cancel the competition in the event that the Czech Republic does not participate in ESC 2022.

The Czech broadcaster will once again select its Eurovision act/entry via the same mechanism it used to select its Eurovision entry and act this year.

Czech Republic in Eurovision

The Czech Republic debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Kabat and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the contest in 2018 when Mikolas Josef placed 6th in Lisbon with his song Lie to me.

The Czechs have partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 9 times, out of which they have only qualified to the Grand Final twice, namely in 2016 and 2018.

The central European land locked country has not been very lucky in the competition, after three consecutive years of poor results and non-qualification the Czechs withdrew from the contest in 2010 and returned back after a 5 year hiatus in 2016.

In 2021 Benny Cristo defended the Czech colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘ Omaga’