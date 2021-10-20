Moldova: TRM confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

TRM, the Moldovan national broadcaster, has confirmed that Moldova will compete at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next year.

Thus Moldova joins the list of countries who have confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

TRM will more than likely opt for a national selection in order to select its Eurovision act and entry for Turin. More details on the 2022 Moldovan Eurovision project will be released in due course.

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with Zdob si Zdub and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result in the competition in 2017 when Sunstroke Project placed 3rd in the Grand Final in Kyiv with their entry Hey Mamma!

Moldova has been competing in religiously every year in Europe’s favourite television show since their debut in 2005, namely the country has partaken in the contest 16 times.

In 2022 Natalia Gordienko represented Moldova at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Sugar‘.

Photo credit: Thomas Hanses/ EBU