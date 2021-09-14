The 87th EBU General Assembly is scheduled to be held in Geneva in July, will now take place virtually due to the current COVID-19 restrictions imposed in many of the EBU’s member countries.



Following the 84th, 85th, 86th EBU General Assemblies which were held virtually due to the COVID 19 pandemic and restrictions, the EBU is yet to confirm if the forthcoming 87th EBU General Assembly will be held online too or will in person.

The 87th EBU General Assembly is scheduled to be held in Geneva at the EBU Headquarters on 2 and 3 December 2021.

Officials representing both EBU active and associate members have been invited to attend the assembly in order to meet up with their peers and network.

About the EBU

The EBU is based in Geneva, Switzerland and is a global alliance of public service media (PSM). The European Broadcasting Corporation has 69 active members in 56 countries and 31 associate members in 21 countries.

The EBU’s main target is to secure a sustainable future for public service media, providing its members with world-class content: news, sports and music etc. The EBU also aims building on its founding ethos of solidarity and co-operation to create a center for learning and sharing.

Mr. Noel Curran is currently the General Director of the EBU. The European Broadcasting Union is the organizer of the Eurovision Song Contest, an event it has been producing since 1956.

Source: EBU/ ESCToday