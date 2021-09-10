The 2021 Moldovan Eurovision representative, Natalia Gordienko, has released the a new single ‘ High Heels’ along with its official music video!

After giving us a ‘Sugar‘ rush in Rotterdam on the Eurovision stage, the Moldovan superstar is back in action and ready to slay the house with her new single ‘ High Heels‘.

Natalia Gordienko‘s latest single is composed and produced by none other than the internationally acclaimed Greek composer Dimitris Kontopoulos, the same man who was behind her Eurovision entry ‘Sugar‘. Eurovision composer Sharon Vaughn has penned the song, whilst the music video has been directed by Konstantin Gordienko.

Natalia Gordienko in Eurovision

Natalia Gordienko has graced the Eurovision stage twice (2006, 2021). In 2021 she represented Moldova with her up tempo dance melody ‘Sugar’ in Rotterdam.