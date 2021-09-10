Belgium: RTBF to unveil Eurovision 2022 act on 15 September

RTBF, the French speaking Belgian national broadcaster, will be unveiling the name of the 2022 Belgian Eurovision hopeful on Wednesday 15 September.

The name of the 2022 Belgian Eurovision representative will be revealed on RTBF’s radio Vivacite on Wednesday 15 September on the 8/9 show. The show is broadcast from 8 am- 9 am CET.

Thus Belgium will be the first country to unveil its act for the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Belgium has opted for an internal selection in order to determine its Eurovision 2022 act and entry.

Belgium in Eurovision

Belgium is one of the founding members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in 1956. The country has won the competition once in 1986 with Sandra Kim.

In 2021 Hooverpohic represented Belgium at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘ The Wrong Place‘.

Source: RTBF

Cover Photo: Thomas Hanses/ EBU