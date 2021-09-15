Slovenia: RTVSLO confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

RTVSLO, the Slovenian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Slovenia will partake at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Thus Slovenia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Slovenia will be opting for its traditional national selection, EMA, in order to select its Eurovision act and entry for Eurovision 2022, The Slovenian national broadcaster will be releasing further information on EMA 2022 along with the rules and regulations of the competition in due course.

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 26 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

In 2021 Ana Soklic represented Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Slovenia with her entry ‘Amen’.

