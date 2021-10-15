Malta: PBS confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

PBS, the Maltese national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Malta will participate at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Hence Malta joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2022 Eurovision edition.

Malta will be opting for a national selection aka Malta Eurovision Song Contest in order to determine its Eurovision act and entry for Eurovision 2022. The Maltese broadcaster has opened the submission window for Eurovision 2022. Artists and composers wishing to compete in the 2022 Maltese national selection can send in their applications/songs as of today. The deadline for song submission ends on 15 December.

A total of 22 acts will battle in the semi-finals whilst 16 acts are set to partake in the Maltese national final.

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 33 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, next year will mark the country’s 34th ESC participation.

Destiny represented Malta at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ Je Me Casse’ achieving an honorable 7th placing in the Grand Final in Rotterdam.

Cover Photo Credit: Andres Putting/ EBU