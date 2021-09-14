Serbia: RTS confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Serbia will participate at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Thus Serbia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2022 edition.

RTS will be unveiling its plan of action for Eurovision 2022 in due course.

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 12 times.

In 2021 Serbia was represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by Hurricane and their entry ‘ Loco Loco‘.

Cover photo: Thomas Hanses/ EBU