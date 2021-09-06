Ireland: RTE confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

RTE, the Irish national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Ireland will participate at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Thus Ireland joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. RTE is yet to unveil its plan of action for the upcoming Eurovision edition, further details will be released in due course.

Ireland in Eurovision

Ireland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965 and has won the competition a record 7 times (1970, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996).

The Emerald Isle holds many a record when it comes to our beloved contest: Ireland is the only country to have won the event 3 times in a row (1992, 1993, 1994), whilst Dublin retains the record of being the only city to have hosted the event twice in a row (1994, 1995).

In fact the 90’s were Ireland’s golden years in Eurovision, the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon 4 times in a span of 5 years (1993, 1994, 1995 and 1997) with Dublin hosting the event thrice.

Ireland’s Johnny Logan is also the only artist to have won the competition twice (1980, 1987). The Irish have competed 54 times in the competition.

In 2021 Ireland was represented by Lesley Roy at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Maps‘.

Cover Photo Credit: Thomas Hanses/ EBU