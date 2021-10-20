Bulgaria: BNT confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

BNT, the Bulgarian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Bulgaria will participate at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Hence Bulgaria joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2022 edition.

The Bulgarian broadcaster will more than likely opt for an internal selection in order to select its Eurovision act and entry for Turin. BNT is set to unveil further information on the 2022 Bulgarian Eurovision plan of action in due course.

Bulgaria in Eurovision

Bulgaria joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 2017 with Kristian Kostov.

In 2021 Victoria represented Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Growing Up Is Getting Old‘.

Source: BNT/ESCToday

Cover Photo Credit: EBU/ Thomas Hanses