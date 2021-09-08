Portugal: RTP confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

RTP, the Portuguese national broadcaster, has confirmed that Portugal will participate at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Thus Portugal joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their intention to compete at the upcoming Eurovision edition in Italy.

The Iberian nation will once again select its Eurovision entry and act via its traditional national selection Festival da Cancao. The Portuguese national broadcaster has published the rules and regulations for FdC 2022.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once in 2017 with Salvador Sobral. The following year the country successfully hosted the event in Lisbon.

In 2021 The Black Mamba represented the country with their entry ‘ Love is on my side‘.

Source: RTP/ESCToday

Cover Photo credit: Thomas Hanses/ EBU