We guess there is no Eurovision fan who cannot feel the excitement! ABBA, the legendary 1974 Eurovision winners, are inviting us today to a livestream on YouTube, and it all seems that a great annoucement is around the corner!

After a long hiatus of 33 years, the iconic quartet from Sweden (Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad), which features among the best-selling artists of all times, joined forces again back in 2016, with their appearance at Mamma Mia! The Party in their country’s capital Stockholm. With a joint statement in 2018, their countless fans were informed that the band had recorded two new songs which were intended to be released in 2019.

Moreover, their reunion brought the idea of a new ‘digital entertainment experience’. This ambitious project would feature the four members in their “life-like” avatar form (‘abbatars‘) based on their late 1970s tour.

ABBA Voyage – “The wait is nearly over…”

The writing and recording of further new music, as well as the outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic, changed and delayed their plans by the current year.

After a long (but not worthless) wait, today sees the announcement of the ‘ABBA Voyage’ project, which launched its official website and social media accounts on 26 August. The rumour mill has been in overdrive since that day, with various reports talking about the release of a brand new album consisting of the already announced songs, others about the announcement of a concert tour or even both.

The four Eurovision winners will be there on YouTube to welcome us and let us know about their upcoming plans, which will awaken feelings of joy and nostalgia! Are you ready?

You may watch the livestream below at 18:45 CEST:

ΑΒΒΑ at Eurovision

The 4-member band of ABBA won the Swedish national selection Melodifestivalen 1974 and proudly represented Sweden at that year’s Eurovision in Brighton, United Kingdom, with their pop song Waterloo. After collecting the most points, they provided Sweden with their first victory at the contest and their music played a key role in the country’s development into a remarkable music industry in Europe and the world.

In 2005, at the celebration for the 50 years of Eurovision which took place in Copenhagen, Waterloo was voted as the best Eurovision entry since the contest’s beginning.

Let’s recall their victorious appearance at the 19th Eurovision Song Contest: