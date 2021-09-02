Estonia: Eesti Laul 2022 dates and rules published

ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster, has published the rules and regulations for the forthcoming edition of Eesti Laul.

Eesti Laul 2022 will consist of a total of 7 shows ( 4 quarter finals, 2 semifinals and 1 Grand Final). The Estonian broadcaster has also confirmed the dates of the 2022 Estonian national selection. A total of 40 songs will partake in the competition.

The 2022 Estonian Eurovision entry and act will be determined on 12 February 2022 during the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2022. The Quarterfinals will be held from 20 November 2021- 11 December 2021 whilst the semi-finals have been set for 3rd and 5th February 2022.

The competition will consist of four different stages:

Pre-audition

Four Quarter Finals

Two Semi Finals

Grand Final

Eesti Laul 2022 Calendar

20/11/2021 – Quarterfinal #1

27/11/2021- Quarterfinal #2

04/12/2021 – Quarterfinal #3

11/12/2021- Quarterfinal #4

03/02/2022- Semifinal #1

05/02/2022- Semifinal #2

12/02/2022- Grand Final

ERR has revamped their national selection and introduced four quarter finals in the competition and has also increased the number of competing entries from 24 to 40.

The 2022 Eesti Laul song submission window is open from 02 September- 20 October 2021.

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

In 2021 Uku Suviste represented Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘The Lucky One‘.