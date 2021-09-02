Latvia: LTV confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

LTV, the Latvian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Latvia will partake at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Latvia thus joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their intention to compete at the upcoming Eurovision 2022 edition in Italy.

LTV will more than likely use Supernova in order to select its Eurovision act and entry for Eurovision 2022. The Latvian broadcaster is set to release further information on its Eurovision 2022 plan of action in due course.

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 21 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

In 2021 Samanta Tina represented Latvia with her entry ‘ The Moon Is Rising‘.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU/ Thomas Hanses