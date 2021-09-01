NRK, the Norwegian national broadcaster, has confirmed the dates for the forthcoming Norwegian national selection- Melodi Grand Prix.

Melodi Grand Prix 2022 will consist of six televised shows ( 5 semifinals and 1 Grand Final) and will kick off on Saturday 15 January. The Norwegian national final has been set to take place on Saturday 19 February.

MGP 2022 Calendar

15/01/2022- Semifinal #1

22/01/2022- Semifinal #2

29/01/2022- Semifinal #3

05/02/2022- Semifinal #4

12/02/2022- Semifinal #5

19/ 02/2022- Grand Final

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 59 times.

In 2021 TIX represented Norway with his entry ‘Fallen Angel‘.

Source: NRK/eurovision.tv