Greece: ERT confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

ERT, the Greek national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Greece will participate at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Thus Greece joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Italy. ERT has opened the submission window for artists wishing to represent the country at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest and has invited record companies to send in their proposals.

The deadline for record companies to send in their proposals to ERT has been set on Sunday 10 October.

It is more than likely that the Greek broadcaster will select the 2022 Greek Eurovision entry and act via an internal selection as has been the case in recent years.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision in 1974 and has won the event once in 2005 when Helena Paparizou stormed to victory in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘ My Number One‘.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory. The Mediterranean country has partaken 41 times in our favorite televisision show.

In 2021 Stefania represented Greece at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ Last Dance‘, achieving a 9th place in the Grand Final in Rotterdam.

Cover Photo Credit: EBU/ Thomas Hanses