Cyprus: CyBC confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

CyBC, the Cypriot national broadcaster, has confirmed that Cyprus will compete at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Cyprus thus joins the list of countries who so far have confirmed their intention to participate at the upcoming Eurovision 2022 edition. CyBC will once again selects its Eurovision act and entry via an internal selection as has been the custom.

Cyprus in Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2018 when Eleni Foureira placed 2nd in Lisbon with her mega hit ‘Fuego’. The Mediterranean island has partaken in our beloved competition 37 times.

In 2021 Cyprus was represented by Elena Tsagrionou and her entry ‘ El Diablo‘.

Cover Photo Credit: EBU/ Thomas Hanses